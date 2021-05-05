Initiative is Created in PA to Produce Greater Dedication and Appreciation for the Holy Eucharist The leader of a diocese in Pennsylvania has started an initiative aimed at producing a greater dedica… More





The leader of a diocese in Pennsylvania has started an initiative aimed at producing a greater dedication and appreciation for the Holy Eucharist. Bishop Alfred Schlert from Allentown, Pennsylvania began the Year of Real Presence on April 11th. The initiative is, at least in part, a response to a 2019 study from Pew Research which said just 31% of US Catholics believe the bread and wine in the Eucharist are actually the body and blood of Christ. Bishop Alfred tells us more about this initiative and why it began on Divine Mercy Sunday. Bishop Alfred shares what he would tell someone who maybe does not believe Holy Communion is actually the body and blood of Christ. He discusses what the response has been to the Year of Divine Presence so far, and whether people who are unable to leave their homes because of the pandemic are still able to participate. The bishop from Pennsylvania gives insight into whether any other dioceses or regions are considering doing something similar.