Each year on Holy Saturday during the Easter Vigil, thousands are baptized into the Catholic Church in the U.S. The pandemic has been a challenge for many entering the faith, but one family in upstate New York faced that challenge head-on, and is all thanks to teenager: Marco Pantoja. He was raised a Protestant but at the age of 16 became Catholic, and helped his family convert to Catholicism. Marco joins Currents News to share his story. Currentsnews