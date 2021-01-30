Blessed Columba Marmion - January 30 EWTN 30 January 3 October on some calendars Profile Son of an Irish father, William Marmion, and French mother, Herminie Cordier. He entered the seminary in … More

EWTN3 October on some calendarsProfileSon of an Irish father, William Marmion, and French mother, Herminie Cordier. He entered the seminary in Dublin, Ireland in 1874, and studied at the College for the Propagation of the Faith in Rome, Italy from 1876. Ordained in Rome on 16 June 1881.He dreamed of becoming a missionary monk in Australia, but spent several years as a parish priest in Dublin. Curate in Dundrum, and professor at the seminary at Clonliffe from 1882 to 1886. Chaplain and spiritual director of a Redemptorist convent and a women‘s prison.In 1886 he renounced his promising ecclesiastical career, and entered the Benedictine Abbey of Maredsous in Belgium, taking the name Columba. Nearly 30 at the time of his noviate, and forced to learn a new language at the same time, he persevered and made his solemn profession on 10 February 1891.Helped found the abbey of Mont César at Leuven, Belgium; served as its prior, spiritual director, and professor of theology and philosophy to younger monks. Began preaching retreats in Belgium and Britain. Spiritual director to communities of Carmelite nuns. Researcher and editor of several publications, including Revue Bénédictine. Elected abbot of Maradsous on 28 September 1909, a position he held the rest of his life.During his time as abbot, Maredsous, famous for its beer and cheese, became a focal point for spiritual thinking in Europe. Worked for the union of Anglican Benedictine houses with Rome, and helped a house of Anglican monks who converted to Catholicism. Counselor to Queen Elisabeth of Belgium.While the walls stood, World War I effectively destroyed his abbey. German lay-brothers, who had been there for years, were expelled from Belgium. Columba sent young monks to study in Ireland; they would be safer there, but the remaining brothers, including Columba, had to shoulder more work. After the war, a group of the brothers were sent to the Monastery of the Dormitian in Jerusalem, which had been left nearly deserted when the British expelled German monks. Amidst it all, Columba continued to preach retreats, guide the lost, and write.The investigation for his Cause began on 7 February 1957, and the healing of a Minnesota woman in 1966 was performed through his intercession.Born1 April (Holy Thursday) 1858 at 57 Queen Street, Dublin, Ireland as Joseph Aloysius MarmionDied30 January 1923 at Maredsous Abbey, Denée, Namur, Belgium of influenzaVenerated28 June 1999 by Pope John Paul IIBeatified3 September 2000 by Pope John Paul II at Saint Peter‘s Basilica, Rome, Italy