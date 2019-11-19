Demonstrators Desecrate Cathedral, Beat Priest And Nun (Video)

Dozens of government supporters stormed Managua cathedral, Nicaragua, on November 18.
According to videos posted on local news sites, the attackers abused Father Rodolfo Lopez and Sister Arelys Guzman. Lopez was confronted by several men.
Since April 2018, there have been violent riots against left-wing president Daniel Ortega with around 350 dead.
Thanks Jorge of the Pachamamas for realeasing evil upon the Church.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle