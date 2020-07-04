14. God does it

This is what is said in the book of Isaiah:“O Lord, you mete out peace to us, for it is you who have accomplished all we have done.” Isaiah, chapter 26, verse 12The works, the Lord fulfills them for us and with us. It’s kind of curious to say that what we do, God does for us.But it’s the truth. Let’s assume that God is the one who prepares us for the mission. We are only the instrument. When we do something human, true, peaceful, following the road with Jesus, we will succeed. God does it (in his way, by his will) through us.If what we are undertaking is linked to a refusal to love, to a refusal to let God be the one who realizes his works, we skid to our loss. We stifle the Love of God who wants to go through us to touch hearts and who wants to realize in them the salvation he promised.We are aware that we aren’t perfect. Precisely, let’s let the Lord’s care pass through us even more. He will transform us while touching the hearts of our contemporaries. God will accomplish his works through us.Let’s become the passers of the faith of God, people who gently undertake to evangelize the world. God will fulfill in these people the salvation he promises.Taken From book: The Shepherd's MissionNormand Thomas