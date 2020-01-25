Abortion Survivor Claire Culwell Speaks at the March for Life, 2020

“I am the surviving twin of a botched D & E dismemberment abortion,” Culwell said.

“I found this out ten years ago when I met my birth mother after thanking [her] for giving me my life,” she continued.

“She broke down into tears at this moment. She described her abortion that successfully aborted my twin. The pain in her eyes was something that I will never forget.”



Culwell said discovering she … More

“I am the surviving twin of a botched D & E dismemberment abortion,” Culwell said.

“I found this out ten years ago when I met my birth mother after thanking [her] for giving me my life,” she continued.

“She broke down into tears at this moment. She described her abortion that successfully aborted my twin. The pain in her eyes was something that I will never forget.”



Culwell said discovering she was an abortion survivor explained many things to her: “My physical complications because of my prematurity and being a twin--a surviving twin. My curiosity and longing for another sibling. My deep appreciation for being wanted by adoptive parents who stand here with me today.”

The young mother said that she had never thought that she would be affected by abortion until that moment. “And yet here I was looking my birth mother in the eye, finding out that I ― not only was I affected by abortion, but I had survived one. My life was a miracle,” she said.

As the identical twin of a baby who didn’t survive the abortion, Culwell represents her, too.

“I realized that there was a face, a name, a story with the unborn child and with the woman contemplating an abortion like my birth mother,” she said.

“You see, when you look at my face, you see my twin. And when you look at my life, you see the almighty hand of God.”