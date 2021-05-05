The COVID-19 Humanitarian Disaster in India - & protocol updates. In this episode, Dr. Kory discusses the humanitarian COVID-19 tragedy in India-why it is happening...and what we know about Ivermecti… More

The COVID-19 Humanitarian Disaster in India - & protocol updates.



In this episode, Dr. Kory discusses the humanitarian COVID-19 tragedy in India-why it is happening...and what we know about Ivermectin's ability to stop COVID-19 in an Indian state (Uttar Pradesh) where it has been in widespread use. He also details the updates to our MATH+ and I-MASK+ protocols.



