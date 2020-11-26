The First Thanksgiving in California 'Father's Serra's Landing Place' or 'Celebration of the First Mass' (oil on canvas), unsigned, attributed to Léon Trousset. A depiction of St Junípero Serra … More

'Father's Serra's Landing Place' or 'Celebration of the First Mass' (oil on canvas), unsigned, attributed to Léon Trousset. A depiction of St Junípero Serra celebrating Mass in Monterey, California on 3 June 1770. The painting depicts St Junípero at the altar, beneath the Vizcaíno-Serra Oak, surrounded by the members of the Gaspar de Portolà expedition. The original painting is held by the California Historical Society.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr