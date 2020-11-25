Fr Thomas Sofatzis, FSSP: Sacred Music, Beauty and The Priesthood. Episode 47 In this special episode of the Parousia Podcast, Phillip Brooks is joined by Fr Thomas Sofatzis FSSP to discuss the … More





Episode 47 In this special episode of the Parousia Podcast, Phillip Brooks is joined by Fr Thomas Sofatzis FSSP to discuss the sacred Priesthood of Jesus Christ, ordinations in the midst of Covid, the importance of beauty in the liturgy, Church architecture and sacred music. Fr Sofatzis grew up in Sydney attending his home parish of St Bernadette's in Clemton Park before discovering the Traditional Latin Mass at the Church of the Maternal Heart of Mary in Lewisham and subsequently joining the Priestly Fraternity of St Peter. He was ordained on the 8th of August 2020, and had only been ordained a month at the time of this recording. If you would like to contribute to the formation of future priests for the FSSP in Australia, please consider donating here. Fr Thomas Sofatzis, FSSP: Sacred Music, Beauty and The Priesthood.Episode 47 In this special episode of the Parousia Podcast, Phillip Brooks is joined by Fr Thomas Sofatzis FSSP to discuss the sacred Priesthood of Jesus Christ, ordinations in the midst of Covid, the importance of beauty in the liturgy, Church architecture and sacred music. Fr Sofatzis grew up in Sydney attending his home parish of St Bernadette's in Clemton Park before discovering the Traditional Latin Mass at the Church of the Maternal Heart of Mary in Lewisham and subsequently joining the Priestly Fraternity of St Peter. He was ordained on the 8th of August 2020, and had only been ordained a month at the time of this recording. If you would like to contribute to the formation of future priests for the FSSP in Australia, please consider donating here. fssp.net/donations.html Join the Parousia mailing list at parousiamedia.com/blog/ Parousia is committed to proclaiming the fullness of truth! If you wish to help us in our mission with a donation please visit our website here parousiamedia.com/donate/ to learn ways that you can contribute.