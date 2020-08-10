God Is Angry: New Drama Around Hagia Sophia

About 3,000 people have likely been infected with the coronavirus during the July 24 conversion of Hagia Sophia, an Orthodox church, into a mosque, the Turkish public health expert Sarp Üner told AnkaHaber.net.
This is only a guess as thousands of people gathered outside the stolen church on the day of the crime.
Osman Aslan who was assigned to Hagia Sophia as a Muezzin died unexpectedly of a heart attack in early August.
#newsTpiubgtgtj
Clicks70
- Report
Social networks
2 weeks after Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque:
- Someone covering the icons fell and was seriously injured
- The mufti died from a heart attack
- 3000 COVID-19 infections after the opening
- Someone covering the icons fell and was seriously injured
- The mufti died from a heart attack
- 3000 COVID-19 infections after the opening