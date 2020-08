God Is Angry: New Drama Around Hagia Sophia

About 3,000 people have likely been infected with the coronavirus during the July 24 conversion of Hagia Sophia, an Orthodox church, into a mosque, the Turkish public health expert Sarp Üner told AnkaHaber.net.This is only a guess as thousands of people gathered outside the stolen church on the day of the crime.Osman Aslan who was assigned to Hagia Sophia as a Muezzin died unexpectedly of a heart attack in early August.