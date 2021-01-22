Earthquake hit the Philippines - Davao - part 2 The earthquake was recorded at 12:24 UTC. The epicenter was located 218 km southeast of the city of Pundagitan. According to the European Mediterranea… More





The earthquake was recorded at 12:24 UTC. The epicenter was located 218 km southeast of the city of Pundagitan.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the magnitude was 6.8, despite initial statements, the earthquake was strongly felt in one of the largest cities in Davao.

Information about possible casualties and destruction has not yet been reported.



