EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, February 24, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The White House announced it will send more than 25 million masks to low-income Americans across the nation, as the … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The White House announced it will send more than 25 million masks to low-income Americans across the nation, as the battle against the coronavirus continues. Democrats in the House are on track to pass their COVID relief bill, Friday. Over the last few days, Republicans in both the House and the Senate have been holding lunch meetings discussing the next $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Political Columnist for the Washington Examiner and Resident Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Tim Carney, joins to share his thoughts on the American Rescue Plan. Meanwhile, State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians and the Hungary Help program, Tristan Azbej, joins to share how the organization, Hungary Helps, is helping persecuted Christians around the world, especially in the Middle East. And, the House of Representatives is taking up a vote today on the Equality Act, a bill that would ban discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. Director of the Devos Center for Religion and Civil Society at the Heritage Foundation, Emilie Kao, joins to give her take on the Equality Act and what concerns her about it. Finally this evening, Co-host of EWTN's God's Blueprint for a Happy Life and author of "Father Augustus Tolton: The Slave Who Became the First African-American Priest", Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, joins to give us an update on where the canonization process for Father Augustus Tolton stands. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, February 24, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The White House announced it will send more than 25 million masks to low-income Americans across the nation, as the battle against the coronavirus continues. Democrats in the House are on track to pass their COVID relief bill, Friday. Over the last few days, Republicans in both the House and the Senate have been holding lunch meetings discussing the next $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Political Columnist for the Washington Examiner and Resident Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Tim Carney, joins to share his thoughts on the American Rescue Plan. Meanwhile, State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians and the Hungary Help program, Tristan Azbej, joins to share how the organization, Hungary Helps, is helping persecuted Christians around the world, especially in the Middle East. And, the House of Representatives is taking up a vote today on the Equality Act, a bill that would ban discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. Director of the Devos Center for Religion and Civil Society at the Heritage Foundation, Emilie Kao, joins to give her take on the Equality Act and what concerns her about it. Finally this evening, Co-host of EWTN's God's Blueprint for a Happy Life and author of "Father Augustus Tolton: The Slave Who Became the First African-American Priest", Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, joins to give us an update on where the canonization process for Father Augustus Tolton stands. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly