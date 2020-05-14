Our Lady of the Rosary at Fatima

This statue of the Virgin of Fatima is by the Dominican priest and sculptor, Fr Thomas McGlynn OP. It is said that "from February 8 to February 14 in 1947, Tom was no longer an artist, but a … More

This statue of the Virgin of Fatima is by the Dominican priest and sculptor, Fr Thomas McGlynn OP. It is said that "from February 8 to February 14 in 1947, Tom was no longer an artist, but a craftsman pliable in the hands of this simple peasant girl from Fatima. In his humility and deep faith, Tom subjected his will and his artistic judgment to Lucy’s." Under the direction of Sr Lucia dos Santos, one of the visionaries of Fatima, Fr Thomas sculpted this statue of Our Lady as she appeared in Fatima in 1917. Today, 13 May, is the anniversary of the 1st apparition, and the feast of Our Lady of Fatima.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr