EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, March 3, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: At least ten rockets targeted a military base in Western Iraq, just two days before the pope's visit. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to talk about Pope Francis' upcoming trip to the country and what security will look like. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden each took the president's push for the American Rescue Plan on the road Wednesday, visiting an elementary school and women-owned business. Wednesday night, the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on HR1, the so-called "For the People Act." Democrats are using concerns about election integrity to rush this bill through Congress, but Republicans say HR1 is not for the people, it's for politicians. Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation, John Malcolm, joins to discuss the HR1 bill and election integrity. And finally this evening, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and at least six other dioceses in the United States are expressing concern over the new COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson and Johnson. President of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, Dr. Joseph Meaney, joins us to share why the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is different than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.