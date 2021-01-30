March for Life 2021: A Look into this Year's March | EWTN News Nightly This year marked the 48th year pro-lifers took to the streets of Washington D.C. to march for the unborn. However, this year … More





This year marked the 48th year pro-lifers took to the streets of Washington D.C. to march for the unborn. However, this year looked a little different. Due to the pandemic, the March for Life went virtual. Today, a small number of pro-life leaders processed in Washington D.C. and several pro-life lawmakers expressed their support of the pro-life movement and their continued work to promote the protection of the lives of the unborn. Even though the March for Life had a different feel this year, the commitment to defending life continues on. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: March for Life 2021: A Look into this Year's March | EWTN News NightlyThis year marked the 48th year pro-lifers took to the streets of Washington D.C. to march for the unborn. However, this year looked a little different. Due to the pandemic, the March for Life went virtual. Today, a small number of pro-life leaders processed in Washington D.C. and several pro-life lawmakers expressed their support of the pro-life movement and their continued work to promote the protection of the lives of the unborn. Even though the March for Life had a different feel this year, the commitment to defending life continues on. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly