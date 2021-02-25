Cause for Sainthood Opened for Fr. Augustus Tolton Ten Years Ago Today | EWTN News Nightly Ten years ago, the cause for the beatification was opened for the first African-American Catholic priest. … More





Ten years ago, the cause for the beatification was opened for the first African-American Catholic priest. Father Augustus Tolton was born into slavery in the 1850s. He overcame abject poverty, the death of his father and even being denied acceptance by every Catholic Seminary in the United States to become a Catholic priest. In 2019, Father Tolton was declared venerable by the Vatican. Co-host of EWTN's God's Blueprint for a Happy Life and author of "Father Augustus Tolton: The Slave Who Became the First African-American Priest", a book published by EWTN, Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, joins to give us an update on where the canonization process for Father Tolton stands. Deacon Burke-Sivers shares inspired him to write his book on Father Tolton and whether it impacted his faith. Deacon Burke-Sivers discusses what message his witness sends to the faithful, especially during Black History Month.