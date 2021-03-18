Agios Episkopos "God is loving to man, and loving in no small measure. For say not, I have committed fornication and adultery: I have done dreadful things, and not once only, but often: will He … More

"God is loving to man, and loving in no small measure. For say not, I have committed fornication and adultery: I have done dreadful things, and not once only, but often: will He forgive? Will He grant pardon? Hear what the Psalmist says: How great is the multitude of Thy goodness, O Lord! Thine accumulated offences surpass not the multitude of God’s mercies: thy wounds surpass not the great Physician’s skill. Only give thyself up in faith: tell the Physician thine ailment: say thou also, like David: I said, I will confess me my sin unto the Lord: and the same shall be done in thy case, which he says forthwith: And thou forgavest the wickedness of my heart" – St Cyril of Jerusalem. 18 March is the commemoration of St Cyril, Bishop of Jerusalem in the 4th century. In 1883, St Cyril was declared a Doctor of the Church by Pope Leo XIII. This mosaic is from the central dome of the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. It shows unnamed holy bishops standing alongside an angel; an representative image, therefore, of one of Jerusalem's sainted Bishops.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr