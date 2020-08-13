Why is Kamala Harris reportedly connected to sex abuse coverup?

Peter Schweizer says Kamala Harris inherited 100s of pages of internal catholic documents that included the names of at least 40 Current or recent priest that have been charged with molestation. Not … More

