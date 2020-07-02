Archbishop Negri Comments on Change of Litany Of Loreto

Archbishop Luigi Negri is “not surprised” that Francis added the line “consolation of immigrants” into the Litany of Loreto.
Speaking to LafedeQuotidiana.it (June 21) he asks why there are constant changes and additions instead of sticking to the Church’s thousand-year-old tradition.
He analyses that Francis’ motivations are “based on a worldly way of thinking” which supports "political correctness.”
Negri would not have introduced the invocation, but believes that it is “not heretical.”
