Gloria.tv Was Again Attacked

On March 7, anonymous hackers "flooded" Gloria.tv to make it crash. Since autumn 2019, Gloria.tv suffers illegal DDos attacks on a regular basis.
“Flooding” tries to overload servers to make them shut down. The March 7 attack was executed with one Gigabit/second contained in 150,000 packages/second.
Consequently, Gloria.tv went offline but only for some seconds. It slowed down for several minutes, but the protection mechanisms worked.
Gloria.tv’s software corresponds to the highest standards. It controls our hardware, currently twenty servers in four data centres, which are operated low budget.
Picture: © Richard Patterson, CC BY, #newsDrpkborycv
Noticed that.