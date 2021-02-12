Happy Year of the Ox! The Lunar New Year, celebrated by Asians around the world, begins today 12 February 2021, and it is known as the Year of the (Metal) Ox. Photo from a safari in South Africa of … More

Happy Year of the Ox!



The Lunar New Year, celebrated by Asians around the world, begins today 12 February 2021, and it is known as the Year of the (Metal) Ox. Photo from a safari in South Africa of a Cape Buffalo.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr