Blessed Notkar Balbulus - April 6
Also known as
Notkar the Stammerer
Notkar of Saint Gall
Notker….
Memorial
6 April
7 May on some calendars
Profile
Benedictine monk. Priest. Poet. Musician. Teacher. Writer. Historian. Hagiographer; wrote a martyrology, a collection of legends, and a metrical biography of Saint Gall. Friend of Saint Tutilo.
Born
c.840 at Elgg, Switzerland
Died
8 April 912 at Saint Gall, Switzerland of natural causes
relics interred under the altar in the church of Saint Gall
Beatified
1512 by Pope Julius II (cultus confirmed)
Patronage
musicians
stammering children
Representation
book
man beating the devil with a stick
mill wheel
staff
catholicsaints.info/blessed-notkar-balbulus/
