Blessed Notkar Balbulus - April 6

Blessed Notkar Balbulus - April 6Also known asNotkar the StammererNotkar of Saint GallNotker….Memorial6 April7 May on some calendarsProfileBenedictine monk. Priest. Poet. Musician. Teacher. Writer. Historian. Hagiographer; wrote a martyrology, a collection of legends, and a metrical biography of Saint Gall. Friend of Saint Tutilo.Bornc.840 at Elgg, SwitzerlandDied8 April 912 at Saint Gall, Switzerland of natural causesrelics interred under the altar in the church of Saint GallBeatified1512 by Pope Julius II (cultus confirmed)Patronagemusiciansstammering childrenRepresentationbookman beating the devil with a stickmill wheelstaff