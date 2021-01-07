President Donald Trump Promises to Leave Office in ‘Orderly Transition’ Come January 20th, 2021 President Donald Trump, under intense fire after Wednesday’s mob attack on the US Capitol, says he … More





President Donald Trump, under intense fire after Wednesday's mob attack on the US Capitol, says he will leave office in an "orderly transition" when inauguration day arrives and President-Elect Joe Biden moves into the White House. Meanwhile, resignations are growing, and there are even calls the president be removed from office immediately under the 25th Amendment. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.