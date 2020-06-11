In the Holy Eucharist you can "touch with your hand" the “madness” of God’s Love Sunday June 14 Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ Dear brothers and sisters, the Solemnities we’ve … More

In the Holy Eucharist you can "touch with your hand" the “madness” of God’s Love Sunday June 14 Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ Dear brothers and sisters, the Solemnities we’ve been celebrating in these last few days, the Resurrection and Ascension to Heaven of Christ, the outpouring of the Holy Spirit in Pentecost and the Holy Trinity, fills our heart of an incredible and unending joy because they give us the evidences that the promise of God’s salvation is for real. And the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ we celebrate Sunday June 14, makes us “see first hand", so to speak, this evidence in our daily life. Yes, dear brothers and sisters, we can be sure that our calling to be transformed by the power of God in heavenly men and women it’s for real! And thank to the merciful love of God we will be able, one day, to live in that explosion of joy, peace and light that is the Glory of the Holy Trinity.