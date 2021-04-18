EWTN's Owen Jensen to Biden's Press Secretary: "How can abortion advance 'equity' when it disproportionately targets minority children?" What a fantastic question and proof more positive than any … More

EWTN's Owen Jensen to Biden's Press Secretary: "How can abortion advance 'equity' when it disproportionately targets minority children?"



What a fantastic question and proof more positive than any covid test that pro-aborts don't care about women OR minorities.