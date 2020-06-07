Viganò Warns Trump of Baphomet Inscription: Solve et Coagula and Infiltration of Deep Church

What did Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò mean when he warned President Donald Trump with the obscure Latin phrase: Solve et Coagula - which is the tattoo printed on the two forearms of the Free-… More

What did Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò mean when he warned President Donald Trump with the obscure Latin phrase: Solve et Coagula - which is the tattoo printed on the two forearms of the Free-masonic Sabbatic Goat? (It's also tattooed on the wrist of Harry Potter author JK Rowling). Dr. Marshall will explain what "Solve et Coagula" means and why occultists and magicians use the term. It's a profound yet subtle warning by a Catholic Archbishop to the American President.Archbishop Viganò, the former Papal Nuncio to Washington DC, published an open letter to President Donald Trump claiming that pandemic misinformation and unrest in the cities are signs of a Deep State and a Deep Church inspired by forces of darkness. Dr. Taylor Marshall reads the letter of Archbishop Vigano and provides commentary based on his last several videos regarding President Trump and our current situation. Dr. Marshall also relates it to his research found his book Infiltration about the "Deep Church" being infiltrated by secret societies and political entities.