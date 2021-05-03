The Bishops Will Not Sanction the U.S. Election Thief The American bishops will not enforce canon law against election thief and abortion militant Joe Biden, George Neumayr predicts in The Spectator… More

The American bishops will not enforce canon law against election thief and abortion militant Joe Biden, George Neumayr predicts in The Spectator. The U.S. bishops lack the will to withhold Communion from Biden, even though Canon 915 “obliges the minister of Holy Communion to refuse the Sacrament” to those in “manifest grave sin.” Neumayr asks, “If Biden’s direct facilitation of the killing of unborn children doesn’t fall into that category, what does?”



Neumayr observes that the Vatican II Church has bred many of her own destroyers. He calls Biden an anti-Catholic “Catholic” who persecutes his own Church. The bishops could have crushed this serpent in its shell, but because of their laxity and heterodoxy they declined to do so. Biden is for Neumayr the product of the bishops’ passivity, the culmination of a secularized Catholicism that the bishops permitted to spread for decades.



These bishops explain why they don’t enforce canon law against the Church’s enemies by telling us that – quote - “we are not Eucharistic gatekeepers.” Neumayr notices that such a claim would have come as a surprise to the Church’s first bishops. Quote, “By refusing to control the sacrament of Holy Communion, the bishops have allowed the Church’s enemies to control it.” Biden and friends demand autonomy for themselves in the political sphere while reserving the right to flout the rules of the Church.



All influential Francis prelates are in the tank for Biden. Neumayr names San Diego’s McElroy, Washington’s Gregory, Chicago’s Cupich, and Newark’s Tobin. New York City’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan, a supposed “Conservative” who said that, "inflammatory issues are in the past,” is not any better. They say that the Church should pursue “dialogue” over confrontation. Neumayr notices that “of course, no such dialogue ever happens.” He identifies this as the so-called “pastoral approach” that has emptied out the Church’s pastures and exposed the flock to wolves.