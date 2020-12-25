COVID warning against Boxing Day sales rush. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has discouraged people from attending Boxing Day sales in Sydney’s CBD over fears of coronavirus transmission. … More

COVID warning against Boxing Day sales rush.



New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has discouraged people from attending Boxing Day sales in Sydney’s CBD over fears of coronavirus transmission.



“We know this is not the easiest message to give to those retailers, but we want to discourage people going to the CBD,” she said.



Those who do attend the sales have been urged to maintain social distance while shopping.