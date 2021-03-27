EWTN News In Depth March 26, 2021 | Full Show As the United States’ Border Patrol deals with a surge of immigrants in the South, EWTN’S Montse Alvarado speaks with the head of the USCCB, Archbishop … More

As the United States’ Border Patrol deals with a surge of immigrants in the South, EWTN’S Montse Alvarado speaks with the head of the USCCB, Archbishop Jose Gomez about the Church’s teaching on immigration and its impact on U.S. parishes. News In Depth also interviews a dynamic group of young missionaries who are spreading the word of God on college campuses. Montse Alvarado tells us how this mission group gained national attention thanks to EWTN foundress, Mother Angelica.