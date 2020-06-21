‘Huge disappointment:’ UK House of Lords backs N. Ireland abortion regulations | EWTN News Nightly

The U.K. House of Lords backed new abortion regulations for Northern Ireland by an overwhelming majority, after the Northern Ireland Assembly rejected the “imposition” of abortion laws by Westminster… More

The U.K. House of Lords backed new abortion regulations for Northern Ireland by an overwhelming majority, after the Northern Ireland Assembly rejected the “imposition” of abortion laws by Westminster. National Catholic Register UK Correspondent Kevin Turley looks at why this vote, described as a “huge disappointment” for pro-life campaigners and people with disabilities, passed.