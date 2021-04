Saint Wicterp of Augsburg - April 18 Also known as: Wigbert Wiho Wicho Wikterp Memorial 18 April Profile Abbot at Ellwangen, Germany. Founded monasteries at Füssen, Wessobrunn and Kempten in … More

Saint Wicterp of Augsburg - April 18

Also known as: Wigbert

Wiho

Wicho

Wikterp

Memorial



18 April

Profile



Abbot at Ellwangen, Germany. Founded monasteries at Füssen, Wessobrunn and Kempten in Germany. Bishop of Augsburg, Germany.



Died



749 of natural causes

Canonized



Pre-Congregation

CatholicSaints.Info » Blog Archive » Saint Wicterp of Augsburg Also known as: WigbertWihoWichoWikterpMemorial18 AprilProfileAbbot at Ellwangen, Germany. Founded monasteries at Füssen, Wessobrunn and Kempten in Germany. Bishop of Augsburg, Germany.Died749 of natural causesCanonizedPre-Congregation