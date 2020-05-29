Clicks30

Did Anybody Notice That Paul VI Was a "Saint"?

Picture: © gloria.tv, CC BY-ND, #newsFuurekqwlu
De Profundis
This is the "Christ" in the audience hall. Same taste
De Profundis
This famous Papal cross is from Paul VI (everthing he loved was ugly).
