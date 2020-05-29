Home
Clicks
30
Did Anybody Notice That Paul VI Was a "Saint"?
en.cartoon
2
30 minutes ago
Picture: © gloria.tv,
CC BY-ND
,
#newsFuurekqwlu
De Profundis
22 minutes ago
This is the "Christ" in the audience hall. Same taste
De Profundis
23 minutes ago
This famous Papal cross is from Paul VI (everthing he loved was ugly).
