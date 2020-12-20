Clicks53
Pro-life heroine Mary Wagner needs your help with landmark Supreme Court case. Sign up for our Video News email list, so you don’t miss any episodes or other LifeSite videos: lifesitenews.us1.list-…More
Pro-life heroine Mary Wagner needs your help with landmark Supreme Court case.
Sign up for our Video News email list, so you don’t miss any episodes or other LifeSite videos: lifesitenews.us1.list-manage.com/…561a81f1ee4736a3&id=747195aa73
Mary Wagner’s eight-year legal battle to defend unborn children and their mothers has reached the Supreme Court of Canada.
Her lawyer, Dr. Lugosi, is arguing that Canada’s law denying the humanity of the unborn child — thus allowing abortion up to birth — violates the Charter guarantees to the right to life and equality under the law.
Mary has spent six years in jail for her peaceful interventions at abortion centers to save mothers and unborn children from the violence of abortion.
Her case has the potential to change Canada's abortion laws for the better and quite possibly, substantially so. On November 11, Dr. Lugosi filed a leave to appeal to the top court.
Read more here: lifesitenews.com
Sign up for our Video News email list, so you don’t miss any episodes or other LifeSite videos: lifesitenews.us1.list-manage.com/…561a81f1ee4736a3&id=747195aa73
Mary Wagner’s eight-year legal battle to defend unborn children and their mothers has reached the Supreme Court of Canada.
Her lawyer, Dr. Lugosi, is arguing that Canada’s law denying the humanity of the unborn child — thus allowing abortion up to birth — violates the Charter guarantees to the right to life and equality under the law.
Mary has spent six years in jail for her peaceful interventions at abortion centers to save mothers and unborn children from the violence of abortion.
Her case has the potential to change Canada's abortion laws for the better and quite possibly, substantially so. On November 11, Dr. Lugosi filed a leave to appeal to the top court.
Read more here: lifesitenews.com