Benedict With A Broken Voice: „My Once Big Mouth Does Not Work Anymore” (Video)

Benedict XVI, 92, allowed the Bavarian State television to produce a documentary with and about him (Br.de, January 3).However, Archbishop Gänswein, his secretary, is mainly in the foreground.The documentary focusses on Ratzinger’s biography, upbringing, family, preferred food, journeys and furniture, avoiding controversies. Benedict is presented as a weak old man with a clear mind.On his desk is Monsignor Stefan Heid's book on priestly celibacy which proves that Christ instituted celibacy. Heid is a German Church historian living in Rome who, not surprisingly, never became a professor in Germany.Benedict speaks only three times with a broken voice (German trailer below): "I used to have a big mouth. Now it does not work anymore.“He explains that the desk he has been using for 65 years "has gone a long way." His final sentence, “In my heart, I am always connected with Bavaria.”