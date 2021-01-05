Coronavirus update 6 Jan - Regional NSW on high alert, push for international travel | ABC News. 00:00 - Fears for regional New South Wales 00:48 - Western Sydney cluster continues to grow 02:26 - … More





00:00 - Fears for regional New South Wales

00:48 - Western Sydney cluster continues to grow

02:26 - Sydney man with COVID travels west

04:28 - Vic government reconsiders CBD worker return

06:34 - Woman escapes NT quarantine

06:54 - WA finds UK strain in quarantine

07:09 - Qantas brings forward ticket sales

07:41 - World news update



