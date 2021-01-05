Clicks4
Coronavirus update 6 Jan - Regional NSW on high alert, push for international travel | ABC News. 00:00 - Fears for regional New South Wales 00:48 - Western Sydney cluster continues to grow 02:26 - …More
00:00 - Fears for regional New South Wales
00:48 - Western Sydney cluster continues to grow
02:26 - Sydney man with COVID travels west
04:28 - Vic government reconsiders CBD worker return
06:34 - Woman escapes NT quarantine
06:54 - WA finds UK strain in quarantine
07:09 - Qantas brings forward ticket sales
07:41 - World news update
