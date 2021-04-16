The Catholic Response to the Protests and Violence in Minnesota | EWTN News Nightly There was a fourth night of protests in Minnesota, following the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a police office… More





There was a fourth night of protests in Minnesota, following the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a police officer. Several demonstrators were arrested after clashing with police officers. Kim Potter, a former police officer, has been charged with second degree man-slaughter. The 26 year veteran was in court for a preliminary hearing early Thursday. Associate Director for the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism at the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Danielle Brown, joins to share what the Catholic response should be to the situations in Minnesota - the shooting of Daunte Wright, the death of George Floyd, and also the unrest and violence from demonstrators. Brown discusses the sort of work the USCCB Committee Against Racism is doing. She explains how faith leaders in Minnesota are responding to both the deaths and also the protests and violence. The associate director explains what viewers and the rest of us can do.