Gay Activism in Nighty Night Cardinal Tobin's Archdiocese Newark

Joseph Sciambra (FB, December 12) "Welcome to the Roman Catholic Church. Last month, LGBT activist Randy Wicker spoke at a Catholic parish in the Archdiocese of Newark. Wicker was an early associate of the militant gay activist group The Mattachine Society.
Probably the most famous/notorious founding member of The Mattachine Society was Harry Hay who also co-founded the Radical Fairies; read more about Hay in the attached article.
According to his Wikipedia page – Wicker is “documenting and participating” with the Radical Fairies. Right now, one of the largest propagators of LGBT propaganda – is the Catholic Church.
More, josephsciambra.com/the-tragic-and-…"
