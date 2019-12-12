 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Gay Activism in Nighty Night Cardinal Tobin's Archdiocese Newark

Joseph Sciambra (FB, December 12) "Welcome to the Roman Catholic Church. Last month, LGBT activist Randy Wicker spoke at a Catholic parish in the Archdiocese of Newark. Wicker was an early associate of the militant gay activist group The Mattachine Society.

Probably the most famous/notorious founding member of The Mattachine Society was Harry Hay who also co-founded the Radical Fairies; read more about Hay in the attached article.

According to his Wikipedia page – Wicker is “documenting and participating” with the Radical Fairies. Right now, one of the largest propagators of LGBT propaganda – is the Catholic Church.

More, josephsciambra.com/the-tragic-and-…"
