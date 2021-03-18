Pope Francis Designates Former Papal Residence, Lateran Palace, as a Museum and Cultural Site Pope Francis designated the Lateran Palace in Rome as a museum and cultural site. This palace is located … More





Pope Francis designated the Lateran Palace in Rome as a museum and cultural site. This palace is located next to the Basilica of Saint John Lateran, and for centuries it was the Papal residence. Now the building is in the hands of the Diocese of Rome, in order to protect the Church's beauty and cultural heritage. Father Giovanni Biallo from the Diocese of Rome's pilgrimage office, joins to tell us more about the history of the Lateran Palace and why it is significant to Rome. Fr. Giovanni shares why he believes the Holy Father changed the guardian, and what that means in practical terms. Fr. Giovanni discusses whether the Diocese of Rome has any ideas or cultural projects for the newly acquired palace. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Pope Francis Designates Former Papal Residence, Lateran Palace, as a Museum and Cultural SitePope Francis designated the Lateran Palace in Rome as a museum and cultural site. This palace is located next to the Basilica of Saint John Lateran, and for centuries it was the Papal residence. Now the building is in the hands of the Diocese of Rome, in order to protect the Church's beauty and cultural heritage. Father Giovanni Biallo from the Diocese of Rome's pilgrimage office, joins to tell us more about the history of the Lateran Palace and why it is significant to Rome. Fr. Giovanni shares why he believes the Holy Father changed the guardian, and what that means in practical terms. Fr. Giovanni discusses whether the Diocese of Rome has any ideas or cultural projects for the newly acquired palace. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly