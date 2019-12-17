 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
O Sapientiæ

“O Wisdom, who came from the mouth of the Most High, reaching from end to end and ordering all things mightily and sweetly: come, and teach us the way of prudence.” – Magnificat antiphon for the …More
“O Wisdom, who came from the mouth of the Most High, reaching from end to end and ordering all things mightily and sweetly: come, and teach us the way of prudence.” – Magnificat antiphon for the 17th of December. Painting from the Cathedral in Oakland.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
