O Sapientiæ

“O Wisdom, who came from the mouth of the Most High, reaching from end to end and ordering all things mightily and sweetly: come, and teach us the way of prudence.” – Magnificat antiphon for the 17th of December. Painting from the Cathedral in Oakland.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr