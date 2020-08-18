Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
112
Preaching for more than five minutes a "health risk"
Eva
1
yesterday
Damian Thompson on Twitter: " got this from a good source"
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
vi.news
mentioned this post in
Tổng Giám mục: Rao giảng trên 5 phút là một tội ác
4 minutes ago
Fischl
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
13 minutes ago
Attention: liturgically designed egg timers (special price!)
lv.news
and 9 other users link to it
lv.news
mentioned this post in
Arhibīskaps: sludināt vairāk nekā piecas minūtes ir noziegums
57 minutes ago
sl.news
mentioned this post in
Nadškof: Pridganje, ki traja več kot pet minut, je zločin
8 hours ago
ar.news
mentioned this post in
رئيس أساقفة: الوعظ بعد انقضاء خمس دقائق جريمة
9 hours ago
hu.news
mentioned this post in
Érsek: Az ÖT percnél tovább való prédikáció bűn
12 hours ago
lt.news
mentioned this post in
Arkivyskupas: pamokslauti daugiau kaip penkias minutes yra nusikaltimas
yesterday
uk.news
mentioned this post in
Архієпископ: проповідь більше П'ЯТИ хвилин - це злочин
yesterday
ru.news
mentioned this post in
Архиепископ: проповедь более ПЯТИ минут - это преступление
yesterday
es.news
mentioned this post in
Arzobispo: predicar más de CINCO minutos es un crimen
yesterday
ms.news
mentioned this post in
Archbishop:Menyebar Agama Lebih Daripada LIMA Minit Adalah Jenayah
yesterday
it.news
mentioned this post in
Arcivescovo: predicare più di CINQUE minuti è un crimine
yesterday
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up