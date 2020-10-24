Francis' Ghostwriter: Francis Has Always Supported Gay Unions

Bergoglio always "recognised" that, "without calling it ‘marriage,’ there are in fact, very close unions between homosexuals,” La Plata Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, Argentina, wrote on Facebook.com (October 21).
Francis’ ghostwriter and an expert in kissing, Fernandez said that Bergoglio always considered "this opinion".
"Even years ago, there was a discussion in the Argentinian Bishops conference where Bergoglio defended this, but lost, as most bishops said that this would be confused with marriage and they preferred not to innovate,” he said.
Gloria.tv reported this information on October 21.
Picture: Víctor Manuel Fernández, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsJrmvqxgqok
He keeps this up, he'll get ditched faster than Georg Ganswein. I wonder if they still let Ganswein even change Benedict's bed-pan anymore.