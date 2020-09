Clicks 24

“Mother Earth is angry,” Speaker Pelosi says

DefendTruth 1 43 minutes ago

She is discussing wildfires burning in California. “She’s telling us with hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, fires in the West, whatever it is...the climate crisis is real and has an impact.”

Like Share More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post