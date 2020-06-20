Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!

It is like the precious ointment upon the head, that ran down upon the beard, even Aaron's beard: that went down to the skirts of his garments; As the dew of Hermon, and as the dew that descended … More



As the dew of Hermon, and as the dew that descended upon the mountains of Zion: for there the LORD commanded the blessing, even life for evermore. (Sl 133)



Ecce quam bonum et quam jucundum, habitare fratres in unum !

Sicut unguentum in capite, quod descendit in barbam, barbam Aaron, quod descendit in oram vestimenti ejus ;

sicut ros Hermon, qui descendit in montem Sion.

Quoniam illic mandavit Dominus benedictionem, et vitam usque in sæculum.



Medieval Ambrosian chant of the church of Mediolanum (Milan).

Title: "Canticum: Ecce quam bonum et jocundum".

Performers: Ensemble Organum,

Director: Marcel Peres Album: "Chants de l'Église Milanaise"

