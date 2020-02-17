Truth precedes love and mercy

BY

The crisis in the Church today is due to a neglect of the truth and specifically a reversal of the order of truth and love. Today a new principle of pastoral life is being propagated in the Church, which says: love and mercy are the highest criteria and truth has to be subordinated to them. According to this new theory, if there is a conflict between love and truth, truth must be sacrificed. This is a reversal and a perversion in the literal sense of the word

This makes an important point about the order of truth and love.

Bishop Schneider roots this insight not just in the nature of things but in the action of God.

God has poured out His love into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, whom He has given us