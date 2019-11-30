VOX: ADRIAN at the Rally for Life 2019 When Adrian's daughter was 3 months old, Adrian was told that she would not survive. She is now 10 years of age! Doctors get it wrong and even if they didn't, … More





When Adrian's daughter was 3 months old, Adrian was told that she would not survive. She is now 10 years of age! Doctors get it wrong and even if they didn't, every child is entitled to his or her life



