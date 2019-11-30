Clicks56
VOX: ADRIAN at the Rally for Life 2019
When Adrian's daughter was 3 months old, Adrian was told that she would not survive. She is now 10 years of age! Doctors get it wrong and even if they didn't, every child is entitled to his or her life
www.facebook.com/hashtag/westandforlife
Abortion is the biggest killer of children in the world today, and has tragically claimed the lives of over 9 million children in the UK since the passing of the 1967 Abortion Act.
www.spuc.org.uk/who-we-are-main
over 500 babies are slaughtered every day in their mother's womb in the UK, please support the pro-life movement