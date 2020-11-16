Radio Maria: Covid-19 Is Conspiracy to Create “The World of Satan”

Covid-19 results from “a conspiracy of the elites to conquer the world by 2021,” Father Livio Fanzaga said during a broadcast on Radio Maria Italy.Franzaga heads the Radio Maria imperium with branches in 55 countries around the world. He believes that Covid-19 stems from a forbidden biological weapon which was tested by China.For him “this epidemy” is a project of the devil acting through “criminal minds” who have a precise purpose: “a health or mass media coup d'état.”This project wants to establish a “health and cybernetics dictatorship,” and create a “new world without God” which is “the world of Satan where we would all be zombies,” Fanzaga believes. Joe Biden’s election is for him “the icing on the cake.”