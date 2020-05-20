Trump on Twitter (May 16): “The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation.”Trump’s tweet was sent out in response to a video of a speech on tech censorship, given by conservative political commentator Michelle Malkin. The president commented, “Thank you Michelle!”Ironically, the tweet on tech censorship, originally put out by America First Clips, was removed by Twitter after Trump retweeted it.