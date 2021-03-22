Making a new door in my off grid log cabin in the woods. In this video, I arrived at my log cabin on March 1, 2021. This month we still have winter and it will end only in April. The first thing I … More





In this video, I arrived at my log cabin on March 1, 2021. This month we still have winter and it will end only in April. The first thing I did was clear the snow and then I went to get some firewood. On the second day, I made a new door for the log cabin. The old door was very low and I kept bumping my head when I went out or into the log cabin.



