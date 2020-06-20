Anne Catherine Emmerich’s Prophecy on the Pope Leaving Rome

October 1, 1820

October 7, 1820

I told him also that he must not leave Rome. If he did so, it would be chaos. He thought that the evil was inevitable and that he should leave in order to save many things beside himself. He was very much inclined to leave Rome, and he was insistently urged to do so. The Pope is still attached to the things of this earth in many ways…”

“The Church is in great danger. We must pray so that the Pope may not leave Rome; countless evils would result if he did.”“The Protestant doctrine [secularism] and that of the schismatic Greeks [synodalism] are to spread everywhere.”“If the Pope leaves Rome, the enemies of the Church will get the upper hand.”The Pope “was sitting in the dark and slept in a large arm-chair. He was very ill and weak; he could no longer walk. The ecclesiastics in the inner circle looked insincere and lacking in zeal; I did not like them. I told the Pope of the bishops who are to be appointed soon.