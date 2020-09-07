Clicks20
Book 1984: "Obedience is not enough..
Unless he is suffering, how can you be sure that he is obeying your will and not his own? Power is in inflicting pain and humiliation. Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing."
Remember when Barack Obama started using the term "freedom of worship" instead of "free exercise of religion". When his administration started suing nuns to pay for contraceptive cover, it became clear what he, Joe Biden and now Kamala Harris mean by this term.